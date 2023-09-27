September 27, 2023
Shaw Local
University of St. Francis in Joliet hosting community blood drive

By Shaw Local News Network
Northwestern Medicine file photo of a blood drive held in May at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.

The American Red Cross is reporting its blood supply is down 25% since August. (Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

The University of St. Francis is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Assembly Hall Gymnasium at USF’s St. Clare Campus, 1550 Plainfield Road in Joliet. The drive is open to the community.

For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter “60435″ in the red “Find a Blood Drive” box on the home page. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.

If you are an eligible type O, B or A donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.