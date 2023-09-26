Will County forest preserve hosts weekend coffee, bird watching

Experience the joys of seated bird-watching while drinking freshly brewed bird-friendly coffee at McKinley Woods-Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

It’s Coffee at the Confluence. Bring a foldable lawn chair and your favorite mug, and let the birds come to you at the confluence of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers. Meet in the parking lot, and hike to the confluence. Chair transportation assistance will be available. Free, ages 18 and older. Register by Sept. 29.