Plainfield home damaged by gunfire: police

No one was apparently injured when Plainfield residence was damaged by gunfire on Monday night, police said.

About 10:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Pavilion Place and Terrace Boulevard to investigate a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Plainfield Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a residence had sustained damage from the bullets, police said. They also found several spent cartridges.

No injuries have been reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call contact Plainfield police Detective Sgt. Ron Mikos at 815-267-7237 or Plainfield police Detective Cody Columbus at 815-267-7174.