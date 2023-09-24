Series helps Will County’s home gardeners with fall to-do lists

Explore how to keep the gardening season alive with tips for dividing perennials, continuing self-growth, and healing with time spent in nature, and hear how to get a jump-start on next year’s growing season by getting the most out of the current garden space.

Four Seasons Gardening sessions led by University of Illinois Extension experts begin Sept. 26. Online sessions are from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. select Tuesdays and are free to attend.

Registration is required. Extension educators Christina Lueking, Brittnay Haag and Bruce Black will lead this series. Learn more about the series and register for individual events at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Dividing Perennial Beds for More Blooms | 1:30 p.m., Sept. 26

Life as a perennial plant parent can be rough. Discover the three main reasons to divide perennials during this presentation, including more blooms. Explore steps to increase vigor and generate low-cost plants while giving them room to grow. Participants will learn the types of root systems to consider before dividing and tips for after-care of perennials.

Wellness in Nature | 1:30 p.m., Oct. 17

Spending time in nature can benefit mental and physical well-being. From creating a sensory experience while growing vegetables and fruits in a garden to hiking and exploring a forest preserve, even a short amount of time spent in nature can improve overall health. Explore the health benefits of being present in nature and discover simple activities to foster experiences in the natural world.

Planning and Growing Vegetables Through the Seasons | 1:30 p.m., Nov. 28

The gardening season is wrapping up, but it is never too early to begin planning for next year’s garden. Learn how to get the most out of a vegetable garden with tips for planning, planting and garden maintenance for every season. Finally, participants can look forward to discussing newer vegetable selections for consideration in future gardens.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Gemini Bhalsod at gbhalsod@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.