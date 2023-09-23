Romeoville Village Hall to get festive with new holiday lights

The grounds of Romeoville Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Road, will be getting a bright makeover with new light fixtures.

The village approved the installation of 52 LED light fixtures along the path that runs behind the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion and near trees on the grounds.

These color-changing lights will give color to individual trees and the O’Hara Wood backdrop during special events, the village said in a news release.

The Romeoville Lights Festival on Dec.1 and 2 will feature two, new 3D pieces on display, including a 871-square-foot castle. (Provided by the Village of Romeoville)

“We are always looking for ways to improve the holiday lights display, and we realized that by installing these lights, we could use them for other events too,” Mayor John Noak said. “O’Hara Woods is a fantastic background for concerts and events as it is, and now we have the ability to add some color when the sun goes down.”

The village hopes the lights could be ready for Halloween Fest on Oct. 20, but the lights will be up and running by the Holiday Lights Festival on Dec. 1 and 2.

The LED lights won’t be the only new feature at this year’s festival. There also will be two new 3D pieces on display: a 13-foot-long sleigh that visitors will be able to sit in and an 871-square-foot castle.

Guests will be able to walk around inside the castle walls and stare up at the 32-foot-high tower in the center, the village said.