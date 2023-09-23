Romeoville Chamber begins new monthly series for growth, networking

The Romeoville Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a CONNECT-EDUCATE-BUILD monthly membership meeting, scheduled for Sept. 28 at the Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville.

This monthly gathering is specifically designed to enrich professional development and expand networking opportunities for local businesses, according to a news release from the chamber.

The program’s primary goal is to offer valuable resources to support the management and growth of businesses while connecting with potential clients and staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the community, according to the release.

“These meetings will provide valuable insights, knowledge and inspiration to support professional growth while expanding their circle for networking,” Chamber CEO and President Mary Kay Campbell said in the release. “Businesses are enthusiastic about connecting and engaging, and the chamber’s primary focus is on delivering tangible benefits to its members and assisting them in their professional development.”

The inaugural speaker will be Shanee Hunter of HR Philosophy LLC, who will cover topic points including best human resources practices, recruiting and onboarding, compliance items, performance management and employee relations.

The next CONNECT-EDUCATE-BUILD monthly membership meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2, with a featured guest speaker from the U.S. Secret Service who will discuss financial fraud.

CONNECT-EDUCATE-BUILD monthly membership meetings will take place in the Great Hall at Mistwood Golf Club, 1700 W. Renwick Road in Romeoville.

The meeting will begin at 8:15 a.m. and conclude at 9:45 a.m. RSVP at info@romeovillechamber.org.