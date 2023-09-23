Plainfield Fire District teaches fire safety and rescue at open house

The Plainfield Fire Protection District hosted around 1,000 people at its open house and fire safety community event at its headquarters at 23748 W. 135th St. on Sept. 16.

This years fire prevention theme is “cooking safety starts with you.”

Young visitors practice using a slide escape at the Plainfield Fire Protection District open house on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Provided by Plainfield Protection Fire District)

A young visitor poses with a member of the water rescue team in his scuba gear at the Plainfield Fire Protection District on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

Ethan Angelus checking out the life star medical helicopter at the Plainfield Fire Protection District on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)