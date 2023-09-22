Will County’s Hidden Lakes hosting fishing derby Saturday

The Forest Preserve District of Will Count will hold its last fishing derby of the summer season on Saturday.

Hidden Lake Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook will host the Summer Sendoff Fishing Derby 7 to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon.

Find the best spot along the shore, and try your luck at catching fish. One free container of night crawlers will be provided. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch. Ages 5 or older; $5 a person. Register by Saturday. Registration is available the day of the derby if spots remain.