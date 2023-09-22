September 22, 2023
PrideFest returns to Joliet on Saturday

Activities will be at Bicentennial Park

By Bob Okon
The Joliet Pride Network held its third Joliet PrideFest event on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet. The family friendly event included an all-age drag show, live music, food, and activities for children and teens.

Joliet PrideFest returns to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park on Saturday. (Denise Unland)

PrideFest will be held Saturday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet.

PrideFest starts at noon in the park at 201 W. Jefferson St.

“Joliet PrideFest is packed with an array of exhilarating activities designed to cater to all ages and interests,” according to a posting for the event on the city of Joliet web page.

The event culminates with a performance by singer Brian Justin Crum at 6 p.m.

Activities range from story time to axe throwing.

There will be live music, face painting and a craft vendor market. Other activities include bingo and an inflatable play zone.

For information, visit the visitors page on the city web site, joliet.gov.