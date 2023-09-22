PrideFest returns to Joliet on Saturday

PrideFest will be held Saturday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet.

PrideFest starts at noon in the park at 201 W. Jefferson St.

“Joliet PrideFest is packed with an array of exhilarating activities designed to cater to all ages and interests,” according to a posting for the event on the city of Joliet web page.

The event culminates with a performance by singer Brian Justin Crum at 6 p.m.

Activities range from story time to axe throwing.

There will be live music, face painting and a craft vendor market. Other activities include bingo and an inflatable play zone.

For information, visit the visitors page on the city web site, joliet.gov.