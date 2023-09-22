Plainfield accident causes gasoline spill

A Friday morning crash in Plainfield between two semi-trailer trucks caused a gasoline to spill onto the roadway.

At 4:16 am the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at southbound I-55 at mile marker 260.

Upon arrival crews found a semi-truck that was traveling northbound had lost control and went over the center median wall, striking another semi-truck that was traveling southbound, the fire district release said.

The semi-truck traveling southbound was hauling gasoline and received substantial damage to its trailer causing over 1,000 gallons of gasoline to be spilled, the release said.

Several other vehicles were also involved in the accident and Plainfield crews were assisted on the scene by Bolingbrook Fire Department personnel.

Three patients where transported to area hospitals with non life threatening injuries, the release said.

The initial spill was isolated by responding personnel and a clean up company was brought to the scene for final clean up, but the Will County Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency where notified, the release said.