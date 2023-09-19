Pedestrian killed in Joliet after being struck by truck

A woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while she was in the roadway in Joliet Monday night, police said.

Joliet police say officers responded to the area of McDonough Street west of South Larkin Avenue for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 7:16 p.m. on Monday, a news release from Joliet police said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Ford 250 pickup truck driven by Matthew Ortelli, 33, of Joliet, turned left heading westbound on McDonough Street at which time his vehicle struck a 49-year-old female, who was believed to be in the roadway in the westbound lanes of McDonough Street, police said.

Ortelli initially continued driving westbound on McDonough Street but returned to the scene a short time later, police said.

The woman who was hit was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s identity was not released and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Following questioning, Ortelli was cited for failure to give information and rendering aid, police said.

The roadway was closed as the scene was reconstructed by officers from the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.