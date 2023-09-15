SuperMotocross restarts Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet

It’s not NASCAR, but SuperMotocross is a lot like it.

About 25,000 fans are expected at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet on Saturday to view the first motor sports event at the track since NASCAR’s last race in 2019.

It’s the second playoff round for the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Series.

It’s a race on motorcycles, not cars. It takes place almost entirely on the speedway infield with those portions of the track that are being used covered with dirt. Additionally, the course is peppered with ramps and other challenges totally unlike those faced by NASCAR drivers.

Aside from the race itself, however, the event has the feel of a NASCAR weekend in Joliet.

Fans from neighboring states converged on Joliet, some for the first time, eager to see their favorite professional racing taking place at a location within driving distance.

Many never would have come to Joliet but for the race. Others, such as Mandy Baker of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, know the city from its NASCAR days.

“We used to come here for the NASCAR races,” said Baker, who had been to Joliet seven previous weekends for NASCAR races. “My husband was here for the first race. I was here for the second.”

Baker was at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday for a Supermotocross fan fest, an event similar to those held by NASCAR before its races to give fans a chance to mingle, meet the racers and see some warmup runs ahead of the race.

Baker was there with her daughter, Carlie, who was still in her mother’s womb when NASCAR was running its first races in Joliet.

Carlie Baker, left, and her mother, Mandy Baker, of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, were among visitors to Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet on Friday before the SuperMotocross races that will take place at the track on Saturday, Sept., 16, 2023. (Bob Okon)

“I’m here for Jett Lawrence,” said Carlie, naming an Australian racer who seems to have a fan base among young women.

Taylor Hawley of Belleville, Michigan, also mentioned Lawrence as an attraction that brought her to Joliet along with the sport.

“I’m a very big motocross fan,” Hawley said. “I love Jett Lawrence.”

The appeal of individual racers is something else that SuperMotocross has in common with NASCAR.

A local favorite at the race is Chase Sexton from Lamoille, Illinois, who is the 2023 Supercross champion.

Sexton commented on racing close to home during a news conference Friday.

“I think this is about as close as you can get as a pro,” he said, noting that he once raced at a track about a half-hour away.

Supercross is an indoor event. Some of the Michigan fans in Joliet mentioned that they had been to Supercross events at Ford Field, the stadium at which the Detroit Lions play football.

Competitors return from a test run at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet for the SuperMotocross playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Bob Okon)

Motocross is an outdoor event.

Supermotocross combines features of both events, and the championship series that includes Joliet as a playoff location is the first SuperMotocross World Championship Series ever to be held.

Another element of the competition Saturday that distinguishes it from NASCAR is that it includes a Super Mini All-Stars event for teen racers.

Darren Pine, 13, of Montgomery, Texas, commented during the news conference on what it’s going to be like competing at the Chicagoland Speedway.

“The stadium is really big,” Pine said. “It’s going to be even crazier with all the people in it. It’s going to be really fun.”

Although NASCAR has not held a race since 2019 at the Chicagoland Speedway, it also has not ruled out a return to the track.

“We’re continuing to use the property,” said NASCAR representative Julie Giese, who was at the track Friday. “Being creative in how we use the property is important.”

Giese could not comment on when NASCAR may return to Joliet. She said NASCAR operates on a “year-to-year basis” and will be announcing its events for 2024 this fall.

In the meantime, the Chicagoland Speedway hopes to bring back Supermotocross next year.

”Absolutely,” Giese said. “For us, it’s a good opportunity.”