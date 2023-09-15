Plainfield Fire District invites residents of all ages to open house

The Plainfield Fire Protection District is hosting its annual open house on Saturday at its headquarters, 23748 W. 135th St., Plainfield.

The pubic is invited to stop by the headquarters between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be activities including:

- a Lifestar helicopter landing at 11:30 a.m.

- a dive and extraction of the specialty teams from noon to 1:20 p.m.

- side by side fire demonstration at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be children’s activities and concessions.

For more information, go to the Plainfield Fire Protection District’s website.