Joliet library exhibit features Mexican painter Frida Kahlo

The Joliet Public Library will open an exhibit featuring Mexican artist Frida Kahlo that will include both a look at the artist’s life and entertainment for those who attend.

Frido was a painter of the early 20th Century whose works depicted indigenous Mexican culture. She also is recognized by feminists for works depicting the female experience.

The exhibit is at the branch located downtown at 150 N. Ottawa St.

The opening event for the exhibit is titled “Timeless” and will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Guest speaker Diana Martinez, director of the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, created the exhibit and will discuss her research into the art and life of Frido.

The event includes attractions for the public:

• A taco truck from Sunshine Mexican Cafe.

• A performance by Mariachi de Joliet, a 40-piece mariachi band.

• A scavenger hunt that will entitle the first 50 successful participants to a free ice cream treat.

The exhibit will not feature original artwork, according to the library.

But it will include recreations of Kahlo’s bed, dresses and corsets. There also will be a model of Kahlo’s blue house. The displays are on loan from the McAninch Arts Center. There also will be a children’s area to encourage artwork, learning and play.