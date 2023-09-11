Joliet Pink Heals organization benefits from Morris Cruise Nights

The September Morris Cruise Night raised $5,226 for Pink Heals: Joliet Area on Saturday night thanks to over $10,000 in 50/50 raffle ticket sales.

The cruise night drew 778 total vehicle entries, and marked the 100th event held by Morris Cruise Night as an organization.

Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter is an organization that assists women and their families as they battle medical challenges and illness.

“Pink Heals is targeting people not diseases. Although our main focus is the fight against cancer, we are here to serve those in need, no matter the illness,” the Pink Heals website said.

While the organization showcases the color pink in its name, it is not solely because of breast cancer “but because it is the color of women! To us, it should not matter what type of illness she or her family has. We as a society have become such a caused based society, when the time has come that we all become people based,” the group’s mission statement said.

The final Morris Cruise Night of 2023 takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 in downtown Morris. It will benefit the Morris Shrine Club.

A 1955 Ford F100 was the winner of the beneficiary’s choice award and a 1971 Plymouth Duster 340 was the winner of the Celebrity Choice award, selected by Montage Wine Bar owner Michelle Xydakis.