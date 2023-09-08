Will County forest preserves host Nature Play Day After Hours

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s mid-September programming will feature paddling, bike recycling, a bird hike and a squirrel program for kids. Online registration is available on the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org. Here is the lineup:

Nature Play Day After Hours – Squirrels and Seeds - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Learn all about squirrels and seeds. Be prepared for indoor and outdoor activities, including a hike, a story, games, music, art and more. This event is free and intended for ages 3 to 5. Registration is required.

Sunrise Paddle - 6 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Watch the sun rise and listen to the sounds of nature. Bring your own kayak or use one at the site. This self-guided program is intended for ages 21 or older. It costs $20 per person with kayak rental and $10 without rental. Register by Sept. 14.

Recycle Your Bicycle - Sept. 16 through Oct. 1 at Monee Reservoir in Monee and Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Clean out your garage and make a difference by recycling your bicycle. The bikes are collected for Working Bikes, an organization that refurbishes and distributes bikes globally to individuals with disabilities and in developing countries for transportation. No bike is too old or rusty.

Migratory Bird Hike - 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Lake Renwick Preserve – Plainfield Township Access in Plainfield: Join a guided hike in search of birds that use the lake to rest and refuel during migration. See amazing waterfowl, soaring eagles and beautiful songbirds. Meet in the parking lot at the Plainfield Township Office on Lockport Street. Register for this free event by Sept. 15.

Spot It on the Fly - Visitor center hours, Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 at Monee Reservoir Visitor Center: Take a closer look at all the details in the “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle” exhibition on display at Monee Reservoir. Can you spot the matching zoomed-in photos to the custom collection of rods, reels, flies and photographs? Grab an activity sheet from the concession stand and find out. Spot all the details to receive a prize when you turn in your activity sheet.