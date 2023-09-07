Plainfield getting festive in the fall with many special events

Between fun runs, scary and not so scary encounters, a lot of treats, opportunities to dress up, and even a little bit of the gridiron spirit, there is something for everyone in the Plainfield area to embrace this fall season.

One of the biggest events in the area is the annual Plainfield Harvest 5K/10K run and kids miler.

“This is our 25th anniversary of this event and it will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Village Green in Plainfield,” said Tasha Marsaglia, executive director of Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce. “This event helps raise funds to donate to nonprofits in Plainfield and Shorewood communities.”

The event, which began with about 250 runners, has grown into one of the largest fun runs in Will County.

One of the biggest events for families is the Autumn Family Fun Fest, sponsored by the Plainfield Park District, that will be held at Eaton Preserve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

“The event includes hayrides, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin launching, prairie maze, petting zoo, inflatables and wagon rides,” said Josh Hendricks, Plainfield Park District’s director of marketing and community relations.

“This year, we incorporated things for the parents including a DJ, food trucks and a beer garden,” he said.

On Friday, Oct. 13, the Park District will host Frankenstein’s Kiddie Carnival.

Children can dress up in their costumes for a night of carnival games and crafts.

“This event does require advanced registration,” Hendricks said.

Haunted Hayrides will occur at Eaton Preserve on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.

“We have a scary and nonscary version,” Hendricks said. “The nonscary version is from 5 to 7 p.m. and the scary version is from 7 to 9 p.m. These require registration and the family-friendly time slots for one day is already sold out.”

“We have a lot of volunteers from the community and area high schools who come out and dress up in costumes,” he said.

Eaton Preserve will also be the location of the Park District’s Spooky Sprint on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Hendricks said, “It is a mile fun run on the trail, which is decorated. Everyone gets a medal.”

Another event to kick off the fall season is a special day for our furry friends.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Plainfield Library and Park District are co-sponsoring the opening of the Rescue Rally and Storywalk at Clow-Stephens Park.

The story, “Can I Be Your Dog?” by Troy Cummings, which is a dog adoption story told through letters, will be featured.

“We will have pet vendors, food trucks and animal rescues,” Hendricks said.

The second community day of play will occur from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday, Sept. 12, through a partnership with the Plainfield Park District and the Village of Romeoville’s Parks and Recreation Department and will take place at Rotary Park in Romeoville.

The event will include “outdoor games, inflatables, music and giveaways,” Hendricks said.

All princes and princesses and their special adult guest are invited to an Enchanted Ball for children ages 2 to 14 on Friday, Sept. 15.

The event will include carnival games, crafts and photo opportunities, Hendricks said.

Plainfield Park District will present Haunted Hayrides at the Eaton Preserve from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20-21. (Provided by Plainfield Park District)

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the community homecoming parade will take place in downtown Plainfield.

“The community homecoming parade has been going on for more than 70 years when there was only one high school,” said Linda Taylor, interim director of community relations for Plainfield School District 202.

Today, she added, “it is for all four high schools, middle and elementary schools.”

The theme of this year’s parade is Toyland.

Upcoming events

Rescue Rally and StoryWalk Grand Opening

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9

Clow-Stephens Park, 16650 S. Lily Cache Road, Plainfield

Free

Community Day of Play

5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12

Rotary Park, 2023 Whitmore Drive, Romeoville

Free

Enchanted Ball

6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15

Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield

Registration is required.

Autumn Family Fun Fest

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23

Eaton Preserve, 23604 W. 135th St., Plainfield

Free

2023 Healthy Driven Plainfield Shorewood Harvest 5K-10K Run/Walk & Kids Miler

Sept. 24

8:30 a.m. Kids Miler

9:15 a.m. 5K and 10K run and walk

Village Green, Downtown Plainfield

Registration is required.

Plainfield Community Parade

9 a.m. Sept. 30

Downtown Plainfield

Frankenstein’s Kiddie Carnival

6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13

Prairie Activity & Recreation Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield

Registration is required.

Haunted Hayrides

5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21

Eaton Preserve, 23604 W. 135th St., Plainfield

Registration is required.

Spooky Sprint Fun Run

10:30 a.m. Oct. 21

Eaton Preserve, 23604 W. 135th St., Plainfield

Registration is required.

Halloween Spooktacular

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Downtown Plainfield

Trick-or-Treating at participating businesses.