I-80 bridge project in Joliet will close Rowell Avenue

Rowell Avenue in Joliet will be closed Thursday and Friday nights at Interstate 80 to remove an existing bridge structure.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closure will be between Linden and Haven avenues from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days. The work is expected to be done by 6 a.m. Saturday.

A detour will be posted directing motorists to Richards Street, Fourth Street and Mills Road, IDOT said.

The work is part of the $38.3 million construction of a new bridge over Rowell Avenue and the Canadian National Railroad tracks to accommodate the widening of I-80, IDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.