ExxonMobil refinery in Joliet names new plant manager

ExxonMobil’s Joliet refinery has announced the promotion of Ben Riser to plant manager in a recent press release.

Riser succeeds Tanya Bryja, who spent two years as plant manager and has accepted the position of vice president of Fuels for Europe, Africa and Middle East in Machelen, Belgium.

Riser, who most recently served as process manager for ExxonMobil’s Joliet Refinery, brings more than 25 years of experience to his new role, previously serving in a variety of logistics, technical, operations, and management positions for ExxonMobil in the US and Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Louisiana Tech University.

Riser is looking forward to his new role at ExxonMobil and pledges to continue the Joliet Refinery’s commitment to safe, environmentally responsible, reliable operations and strong community relationships, according to the press release.

He is an avid runner and cyclist and he and his wife Allison are the parents of two adult children.