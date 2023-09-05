Fire causes extensive damage to Plainfield home

A home in an unincorporated area near Plainfield suffered extensive fire and smoke damage early Monday morning.

Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to a reported house fire in the 2500 block of Lockner Blvd. at approximately 4:18 a.m. and found a one-story home with smoke and fire showing, the Plainfield Fire Protection District said in a news release.

The residents of the home had evacuated prior to the fire departments arrival, the release said.

Upon investigation, fire companies confirmed a fire in the rear of the home and attic. The fire was brought under control, but the home sustained extensive smoke damage and fire damage to the attic, the Plainfield FPD said.

One resident of the home was evaluated by EMS personnel on the scene but declined further treatment, the Plainfield FPD said.

Due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area the fire was upgraded to a full still alarm which brought in additional resources from Channahon Fire Protection District, Joliet Fire Department, Lockport Township Fire Protection District, Troy Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District, and Oswego Fire Protection District to assist at the scene, the release said.

The Aurora Township Fire Protection District, Bolingbrook Fire Department, Homer Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, and Romeoville Fire Department provided station coverage during the fire.

Plainfield Emergency Management assisted on scene, and the Red Cross was called in to assist the residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Plainfield Fire Investigators, the Plainfield FPD said.