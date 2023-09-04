Romeoville, Bolingbrook food pantries ready to serve communities

Both the West Suburban and Romeoville community pantries are open and ready to serve residents and work with the Valley View School District 365U.

The West Suburban Community Pantry provides emergency food services to people in DuPage and Will counties through both in-person and virtual food pantries.

The pantry also works to connect families with other vital resources and break down barriers that prevent residents from getting the nourishment they need to succeed by offering a variety of services, according to a news release from the school district.

Find out more at WSCPantry.org, or shop for groceries online at VirtualFoodPantry.net.

The Romeoville Community Pantry has updated its procedures and days of operation to accommodate social-distancing regulations.

Instead of being a “choice pantry,” food is distributed in boxes in a drive-thru style. Clients remain in their cars and check in through the window glass as workers place food into their trunks, according to the release.

The pantry will be open the first four Saturdays of the month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Check the Romeoville Community Facebook page for any further updates.

Romeoville Grandparents’ Day

Local Illinois General Assembly members Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, Rep. Natalie Manley, Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar and Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant are sponsoring grandparent/seniors and caregivers events from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center, 55 Phelps Ave., Romeoville.

The event includes social events and games and will feature information from vendors that specialize in providing services to seniors, especially those who serve in the role as caregivers for younger children.

Space is limited, and an RSVP is required. Call 815-723-9713 to reserve your place.

Romeoville police sidewalk art

Create a masterpiece in front of the Romeoville Police Department, 1050 W. Romeo Road, with sidewalk chalk. This event is free, and all ages are welcome. One square per artist.

Participants may have a helper, but only one extra person in their same age group for a maximum of two people working on one square is allowed. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16. Register at romeoville.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2620 .

Bolingbrook day care program

Bolingbrook Park District residents and Valley View School District students can now register for the REACH All-Day Care program. All information and how to register is located at bolingbrookparks.org/en/programs/reach-extended-school-care .

Fountaindale Public Library

Did you know you can get free or discounted admission into many Illinois museums and cultural attractions with your Fountaindale Public Library card?