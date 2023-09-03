September 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Joliet group helps community with holiday baskets

By Shaw Local News Network
Will County Center for Community Concerns as seen in January 2022

Will County Center for Community Concerns as seen in January 2022 (Denise Unland)

The Will County Center for Community Concerns will be providing holiday food baskets for 125 income-eligible families with children ages 16 and younger.

Funding is provided through the Community Service Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

The holiday basket is for the December holiday only. Applications are accepted on weekdays. Call the office for more details at 815-722-0722.

To apply, bring/submit the following:

- Proof of residency in Will County (i.e., a utility bill, mortgage statement, valid lease)

- Provide proof of 30 days of income for all household members from all sources

- Printout of any benefits received from Department of Health and Human Services, including any “Notice of Decision” letters

- Photo ID of applicant

- Social Security cards for everyone in the household

- Must have children younger than 16 and provide proof for their ages (birth certificate, school records or medical card)

Holiday food baskets include a new coat, hat and gloves/mittens for each child in the household, and gifts for each child and food for the holiday meal.