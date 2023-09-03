Joliet group helps community with holiday baskets

The Will County Center for Community Concerns will be providing holiday food baskets for 125 income-eligible families with children ages 16 and younger.

Funding is provided through the Community Service Block Grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

The holiday basket is for the December holiday only. Applications are accepted on weekdays. Call the office for more details at 815-722-0722.

To apply, bring/submit the following:

- Proof of residency in Will County (i.e., a utility bill, mortgage statement, valid lease)

- Provide proof of 30 days of income for all household members from all sources

- Printout of any benefits received from Department of Health and Human Services, including any “Notice of Decision” letters

- Photo ID of applicant

- Social Security cards for everyone in the household

- Must have children younger than 16 and provide proof for their ages (birth certificate, school records or medical card)

Holiday food baskets include a new coat, hat and gloves/mittens for each child in the household, and gifts for each child and food for the holiday meal.