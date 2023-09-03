Join the Will County Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 in Joliet.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant promise garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

The colors of the promise garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Illinois alone, there are more than 233,000 people living with the disease and 314,000 caregivers.

The walk begins following the promise garden ceremony at 10 a.m., leaving from 151 N. Joliet St.