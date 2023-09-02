Manhattan to hold annual Labor Day party on Sunday

The village of Manhattan will hold its third annual Labor Day party beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday 3 at Round Barn Farm Park at 24115 US-52.

A volleyball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be a bean bag tournament at 4 p.m. Registration for both tournaments is available at villageofmanhattan.org, along with a full schedule of games, music and entertainment.

Highlights include the ROTC Color Guard, a rock-climbing wall, food trucks, magic shows, inflatables, a face painter and performances by the Manhattan Junior High School band and choir.

The evening concludes with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. at Manhattan Junior High, 15606 Smith Road, and can also be viewed from Round Barn Farm Park.

The Labor Day parade is at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Labor Day party is free to all. Families with children are encouraged to attend.

For information, contact Kristen Reinke at 815-418-2053 or kreinke@villageofmanhattan.org.