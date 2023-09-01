Will County teens teach younger kids about cooking through summer program

This summer, teens from Will and Kankakee counties met in Bourbonnais for a two-month intensive training program called Teen Teachers led by the University of Illinois Extension 4-H.

The goal? To educate youth ages 5 to 8 about making good nutritional choices and how to cook healthy foods.

“Using the elements of positive youth development such as belonging, independence, generosity and mastery, teens were taught to be effective teachers and mentors,” Shannon Range, 4-H youth development educator for Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties, said in a news release. “It was great to witness teens develop into great teachers and give back to a younger generation.”

Teens learned how to become successful teen teachers, then taught youth ages 5 to 8 how to prepare and cook healthy meals. Skills learned included mixing foods, measuring dry and liquid ingredients, reading and following recipes, and more.

The combined Teen Teachers and Cloverbud Cooking programs culminated in the trained teens leading the younger participants in making guacamole, mashed potatoes, pudding, butter in a jar and applesauce, which provided a satisfying snack as the community came together to celebrate their accomplishments.

“As teens share their knowledge and skills with younger youth, great things happen,” Range said. “Teens learned a lot about leadership and overall mentorship – invaluable skills for future careers.”

4-H influences youth through inclusive programming for the whole family rooted in positive youth development principles.

For information about 4-H, visit 4h.extension.illinois.edu.