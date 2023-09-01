Plainfield residents voice opinions on 143rd Street plans

The village of Plainfield held a workshop Wednesday night to give residents a chance to contribute ideas to the Comprehensive Plan that’s in development for the 143rd Street corridor.

While the Comprehensive Plan will include development goals and ideas for the next 20 years, the immediate focus of the meeting was on development and zoning along the coming extensions to 143rd Street.

Over the next two years, the road will be expanded first to the west from the existing Diageo warehouse to Ridge Road and then to the east from Route 59 to Route 126.

Residents who attended the meeting were given the opportunity to discuss ideas for the new map in groups and present their suggestions to the other attendees, including members of the village administration and representatives of the consulting firm assembling the Comprehensive Plan, Houseal Lavigne.

Some of the land along the western expansion already has been approved for industrial use and will contain about 5 million square feet of new warehouse space, which Village Administrator Josh Blakemore said will bring in about $5 million per year in property taxes.

However, not all the residents are happy about the planned development, which was a common topic of conversation in the resident presentations.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis delivers the State of the Village address on March 16, 2022 during a Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce event. (Alex Ortiz)

While some residents flatly demanded that the plan be reconsidered, others came up with suggestions to mitigate the concerns of traffic noise and pollution they fear the industrial complex will bring.

Common ideas included moving the development slightly further west away from residential areas, implementing large, wooded green spaces between the industrial developments and the road and residential areas as a buffer, and enforcing strict zoning for truck traffic through the village.

Other common suggestions revolved around making the community more walkable or bikeable. Many groups suggested creating new walking trails and bike paths, which could connect some of the neighborhoods to the downtown area.

Those residents also suggested improving existing crosswalks and sidewalks, creating new green spaces and parks throughout the community, and developing a riverwalk.

Some residents also expressed a desire to develop additional business space on the western edge of town near Ridge Road, potentially including small retail or grocery store space, to provide westside residents with easier access to shopping.

Map of the upcoming 143rd Street extended corridor through Plainfield. (Jessie Molloy)

All the suggestions were collected by Houseal and Lavigne and will be made available on the comprehensive plan website, where residents can also submit additional comments.

The notes, along with similar suggestions from a scheduled Thursday workshop focused on the downtown area, will all be taken into consideration as the firm compiles the draft Comprehensive Plan in the coming months.

“Basically, the first step is to summarize everything and publicize it online,” said Houseal Lavigne Principal Nik Davis. “We then go through and thread it all together to create a cohesive plan based on popular suggestions, best practices, and what is supported by the village government and other local stakeholders.”

“This is exactly what we were looking for tonight,” Mayor John Argoudelis said. “This is a collective effort and we had a great turn out.”

When asked what his response was to the strong push-back from residents to some of the coming developments, Argoudelis said some of it was beyond the current administration’s power.

“Somethings predate us by a lot,” he said. “The plans to expand 143rd started 20 years ago. I think there were some mistakes made, but we can’t compound them with new ones. The best we can do is try to alleviate the impact on the community.”

As for the more recently approved warehouses and industrial development, Argoudelis noted it is a financial decision.

“I think there is definitely a place for warehouses in Plainfield, and the current market is driving that push. At the end of the day we need to diversify our tax base, because we can’t put that full burden on our homeowners,” he said. “We are already embarking on creating a greenbelt between the industrial and residential areas to limit noise and the warehouse owners will need to pay to maintain it.”

The draft of the Comprehensive Plan is expected to be released during early 2024, and it will work in conjunction with the recently approved village Transportation Plan.