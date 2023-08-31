Troy seniors coordinate school supply drive with Salvation Army

Troy senior citizens coordinated a school supply drive to help kids in the community start their school year. All collected supplies were donated to the Salvation Army and will be distributed through its Joliet Corps.

Thanks to donations from local businesses, staff and the public, the drive made a significant donation to the kids in the community, according to a news release. The items collected included backpacks, lunch bags, crayons, markers, pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, notebooks, binders, scissors and containers of hand wipes.

Troy Township Seniors is a group that gathers every Wednesday and Friday in the Community Center. Participants enjoy lunch courtesy of Meals on Wheels.

For information, visit troytownship.com/senior-activities or call 815-744-1968.