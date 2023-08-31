Bicentennial Park concert features Joliet American Legion Band

The Joliet American Legion Band will perform Thursday evening (tonight) at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park for the summer season’s last concert on the hill.

The Joliet American Legion Band recently repeated as the American Legion Band national concert band champions.

Joining the Joliet American Legion Band will be the Joliet Township High School Orchestra and the Joliet Township High School Central Band.

The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Concessions will be provided by Lightning Events and include hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, popcorn and strawberry shortcake.

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Bicentennial Park is located at 201 W Jefferson St, Joliet.

For more information, visit the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park website.