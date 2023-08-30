State senator from Shorewood seeks young advisors

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, is looking for students to join her Youth Advisory Board.

The board will be made up of students from local high schools and colleges. It will meet quarterly to to discuss issues important to young people, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the senator.

“The Youth Advisory Board is a great opportunity to have your voices heard and impact legislation,” Loughran Cappel said in the release. “Some of the best pieces of legislation come from conversations I’ve had in the community.”

The first meeting of the board is Sept. 9.

Applicants will be accepted on a rolling basis. Members selected now will serve until May.

Students can apply using an online form provided on Loughran Cappel’s state senate website. Those with questions can call her office at 815-267-6119.

Loughran Cappel represents the 49th Senate District, which includes sections of Joliet, Plainfield, Shorewood, Crest Hill, Romeoville, Bolingbrook and Naperville.