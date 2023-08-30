Joliet Junior College receives almost $100,000 in literacy grants

Joliet Junior College was included in the recent awarding of more than $21.4 million in grants for library services and $5.7 million in adult literacy grants from the Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias.

JJC’s Adult Volunteer Literacy program received $66,614 and its Family Literacy program received $32,451.

The Secretary of State’s office awarded grants for library programs and services using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds. The Adult Literacy Program is funded with state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office administers multiple grant programs each fiscal year, amounting to almost $65 million annually.

“As state librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” said Giannoulias. “Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities.”

Giannoulias awarded the grants to projects that:

• Support educational mentoring programs that engage students in active learning.

• Fund online catalogs and provide resources aimed at narrowing the digital divide.

• Provide educational and training opportunities for library staff.

• Train volunteers who tutor older teens and adults in basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

• Enhance family literacy programs for parents and children that focus on basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

• Provide workplace literacy programming to employees of Illinois businesses.

• Allow access to news and reading materials for those who are vision impaired or have other physical limitations.

• Expand free statewide sharing and delivery of materials between libraries and patrons.