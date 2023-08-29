August 29, 2023
Gas leak in downtown Joliet leads to road closure

By Felix Sarver
Nicor gas workers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the intersection of Ottawa and Van Buren streets in Joliet. Nicor was called to the scene of a gas leak in the area, which has been under construction. (Felix Sarver)

A gas leak in downtown Joliet has led to the closure of an intersection where construction crews have been at work on a water main improvement project.

About 12:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicor Gas was notified of a damage to a natural gas main at Ottawa and Van Buren streets, according to Allison Erdman Gregoire, a Nicor spokesperson.

“Nicor Gas crews arrived on site within the hour and gas service to the area was immediately shut off,” Gregoire said.

Nicor crews remain at the location to make repairs, Gregoire said. No customers have been affected by the leak.

The intersection is next to the Ottawa Street parking deck, the Tomczak Law Group firm and El Camaleon Bar and Grill.

Since early August, construction crews have been busy working on a two-phase water main improvement project on Ottawa and Joliet streets.

The water main replacement on Ottawa Street is expected to last until Nov. 17 and the same work on Joliet Street may finish on Dec. 29, according to Joliet city officials.

Nicor gas workers on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the intersection of Ottawa and Van Buren streets in Joliet. Nicor was called to the scene of a gas leak in the area, which has been under construction. (Felix Sarver)