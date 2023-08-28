Lockport couple earn state award as Outstanding Volunteers of the Year

Craig and Linda Nelson of Lockport were recognized by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources as recipients of the 2023 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year award.

The award is given to individuals and members of outdoor organizations for their volunteer service to IDNR and the people of Illinois, the IDNR said in a release.

The Nelsons have been volunteer interpreters at Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site since 2016.

They drive more than 170 miles from their home to Menard County to volunteer, often leaving at 6 a.m. and not returning home until 8 p.m., the IDNR said. During the past year alone, they have logged more than 500 hours of volunteer service at the site.

Much of their volunteer time is spent in the historic village wearing period clothes in weather that is not always ideal for that clothing, the IDNR said.

The Nelsons are passionate about Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln’s New Salem and Illinois history, according to the release.

They visit Illinois schools and other sites as ambassadors for the site.