The Lockport American Legion John Olson Post 18 will host its annual fall mum sale at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the post, at the corner of 151st Street and Archer Avenue in Lockport.

Plants will be available while supplies last for $12 each.

The public is invited to stop by and choose a plant to decorate their home or business. All profits from this event will be used to help area veterans.