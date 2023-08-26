Plainfield invites public input on community vision

The village of Plainfield is set to begin construction on its Old Town Phase 2 project this month.

The construction involves water main, storm and sanitary utility work on Bartlett Avenue, Center Street, Amboy Street and Evans. The work is expected to be completed next spring.

The village is holding a public information meeting on the project at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the public works facility, 14400 S. Coil Plus Drive.

Community planning workshops

The village also is updating its comprehensive plan and seeks feedback from residents at a public workshop at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The program will focus on the 143rd Street corridor.

The following evening, at 7 p.m. Thursday, there will be a public workshop on downtown planning.

Both workshops will be at Village Hall, 24401 Lockport St. Attendees will identify priorities, issues and opportunities and then participate in a mapping exercise to develop their vision for Plainfield’s future.

Senior health and wellness fair

Area residents are invited to attend a free health and wellness fair, which is designed to promote healthy living and connect seniors with a variety of resources in the Plainfield area.

State Rep. Harry Benton, the C.W. Avery YMCA, the Plainfield Park District and Plainfield Township are hosting a free Senior Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the C.W. Avery YMCA, 15120 Wallin Drive.

Features at the event will include:

• Health services.

• Community expo.

• Raffles and giveaways.

• Complimentary refreshments.

Representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office also will be on-site to provide driver services and issue Real IDs.

To register for this service, email Misty Bartlett at bartlett@plfdparks.org.

To learn more about the event, contact Wendi McKenzie at 815-436-8308 or WMcKenzie@plainfield-township.com.