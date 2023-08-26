Lane closure planned for Joliet bridge

A westbound lane will be closed on the Ruby Street bridge in Joliet next week.

The lane closure on the downtown drawbridge over the Des Plaines River is expected to start Monday and continue through Friday.

“Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times.” according to an Illinois Department of Transportation news release. “This lane closure is required to install foundations for new aerial towers along the north side of the bridge.”

The closure will reduce westbound traffic to one lane during the day.

According to IDOT, motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.