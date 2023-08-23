Will County swelters under dangerous heat, officials warn of health risks

Will County — Will County residents are urged to take safety precautions to stay cool Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach “dangerous levels” during the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning on Tuesday, noting that high heat and humidity will affect the area from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Thursday, with heat indexes reaching 110 to 115 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. (Provided by National Weather Service)

“We are urging residents not to take risks this week, especially if you are without air conditioning or are planning to spend time outdoors,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release.

Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to visit local cooling centers which will be set up county wide in village halls, fire stations, libraries, churches, and other public spaces.

A full list of cooling center locations can be found on the Will County Emergency Management Agency website. Residents are encouraged to call ahead before stopping at a facility to make sure they are open and have cooling spaces functioning.

The Will County EMA also issued a list of safety tips to follow during the extreme heat, including staying hydrated by drinking extra water; avoiding long periods in the direct sun; staying in the air conditioning; checking on neighbors and loved ones, especially seniors and others with chronic health conditions; and limiting outdoor activities or planning them for cooler times of the day.

“The health risks of extreme heat can impact everyone,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson said. “We are hoping that people take this heat seriously. By following these precautions and looking out for one another, we can effectively mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat and prevent heat-related tragedies.”

Joliet Catholic's Liam Connolly cools down during a break in action against Providence on Aug. 21, 2023 in New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf)

In the interest of limiting outdoor activity in the worst of the heat wave, many schools are canceling or rescheduling outdoor events as well as games and practices for sports and other activities.

If you have a student involved in outdoor extracurricular activities, check with your local school district or youth sports coach for updates and schedule adjustments.