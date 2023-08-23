Outdoor programs across Will County canceled because of heat

The excessive heat is making park districts minimize outdoor activities Wednesday and Thursday.

Joliet Park District is moving ahead with its softball tournament, however, two activities for special needs participants, Wednesday night Bocce Ball and Thursday night Garden Club were cancelled.

Lockport Township Park District’s schedule changes mostly involved staff who had to postpone doing early setup at Dellwood Park for the city’s upcoming Military History Days Event. Staff resources were moved indoors instead for work inside buildings.

Lockport did drop outdoor practice for kindergarten through sixth grade soccer, which was supposed to start this week. The practices were changed to a meeting where students can pick up their jerseys and go over team rules.

Plainfield Park District Executive Director Carlo Capalbo said that the district was fortunate to not have many outdoor activities planned for the week, but said “we’re watching how the heat trends. Right now we haven’t canceled anything yet, but any outdoor activities, we will be providing plenty of water for participants.”

Bolingbrook Park District has cancelled or postponed most of its outdoor events, including baseball team photos, for Wednesday and Thursday. Adult softball games were being left to the discretion of the teams as they take place in the evenings.

The Village Hall also cancelled a Wednesday concert featuring Don’t Matter to Me due to the heat as well as surrounding activities. The village said that it is working to reschedule the band at a later date.

Forest Preserve District closures

In addition to canceling the BYOB Bingo program for Wednesday night, the Forest Preserve District of Will County also is suspending boat rentals at Monee Reservoir for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday and a Volunteer Morning program for Thursday has been canceled.

To check on the status of programs, go to the Forest Preserve District website.