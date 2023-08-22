Lockport railroad quiet zone coming soon

Residents in Lockport soon will be able to look forward to quieter days on the west side of the city, as work continues on the quiet railroad crossing at Daviess and old 9th Street.

Public Works Director Brent Cann has said that, after three years of planning, construction for the quiet crossing for the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe railroad will be done within the month. That will put a stop to horns blowing on more than 80 trains coming through the city per day.

The $425,000 project began construction about one month ago and has seen the installation of new gates for vehicle traffic and pedestrians and improved, raised medians to prevent cars from going around closed gates.

“It’s a big improvement to reduce noise for the residents,” Cann said. “Everybody’s excited. We’ve had it in the works for a while, and we think we’re going to have a lot of happy residents and business owners in the area when it’s done.”

Once construction on the project is completed, it will take about one additional month for the quiet zone to be fully implemented for the passing BNSF trains.