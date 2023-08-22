No heat relief at Will County pools as many closed for the season

Will County — Joliet-area residents looking to beat the extreme heat this week will not be able to rely on a dip in the area’s public pools to cool down.

Despite temperatures expected to hit between 90 and 100 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday, parents with young children, or older kids getting out of school in the afternoon will not be able to utilize public pools as most have switched to weekend only schedules or shut down entirely for the season now that the school year has restarted.

Plainfield’s Ottowa Street Pool, Channahon’s Tomahawk Aquatic Center, and the outdoor portion of Bolingbrook’s Pelican Harbor Aquatic Center are all closed completely for the season, though the indoor portion is still open on Mondays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. for residents looking for an indoor cool-down.

For those hoping for one last outdoor pool outing, Lockport Township Park District’s Chaney Pool in Crest Hill and Heritage Falls Water Park in Lockport are still open, but only on weekends through Labor Day on Sept. 4, though temperatures are expected to drop back down to the high 70s after Friday.

The only aquatic cool down spots still accessible through the highest temperatures if families want to take young children out to cool down will be some of the local splash pads.

The Splash Pad at Community Park in Channahon will remain open daily between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Labor Day. The Village Green Splash Pad in Plainfield will also be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 5.