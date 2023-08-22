Joliet chamber Athena Award goes to Denise Winfrey

Will County Board Member Denise Winfrey will receive the 2023 Athena Award, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced on Monday.

Winfrey recently completed a term as president of the National Association of Counties and now is serving as the organization’s immediate past president.

She will receive the award at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate’s Victorian Ballroom.

The chamber announced the award in conjunction with its Council for Working Women noting that it honors leaders who demonstrate professional excellence, contribute to the quality of life for others, and assist women in realizing their leadership potential.

“Mentoring women is a core mission that motivates Winfrey’s continued public service.” the release from the chamber said.

Winfrey serves as the county board commissioner for District 6 in Joliet. She retired from Commonwealth Edison as an internal consultant in 2000. Winfrey also holds director positions with Silver Cross Hospital and Will Grundy Medical Clinic. She is a former board president at the Will Grundy Medical Clinic.

She attended Joliet public schools and has a master of science degree from American University in Washington D.C.

Community activity has included service as legislative chair for the National Hookup of Black Women and board president for the Will-Grundy Center for Independent Living.

Reservations for the luncheon honoring Winfrey as Athena Award recipient can be made by contacting the chamber by phone at 815-727-5371 or online at www.jolietchamber.com.