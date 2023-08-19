State police set up new high-tech center in Lockport

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 is opening two new ISP Technology Centers, one in Des Plaines and another in Lockport, the ISP announced on Wednesday.

The centers are designed with state-of-the-art technology and software to process and quickly analyze digital evidence in real time, according to a news release.

“The new ISP Technology Centers are equipped with the latest technology allowing ISP to increase the clearance rate for violent crimes and aid in narcotics, public integrity, internet crimes against children and human trafficking investigations,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said.

Already in August, the DCI Zone 1 clearance rate for homicides in 2023 is 80%, the ISP said.

The new technology centers are another facet in helping reduce expressway violence, including increased patrols, strategic violent crime reduction missions, automated license plate readers and Air Operations, according to the release.

The centers have newly installed technology and software designed to improve the processing and analytics of digital evidence, including raw video footage, cellphone extractions and search warrant returns, according to the release.

The centers have enhanced workstations, which are better suited to process and review large media files.