Lightways Hospice to hold benefit at Morton Arboretum in Lisle

The public is invited to Wonderlight, an all-new event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Firefly Pavilion at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. The event will gather Lightways Hospice’s greatest supporters for an evening for fun, fellowship and fundraising in a beautiful, relaxed setting.

The celebration will be the very first event to use the open-air Firefly Pavilion that overlooks the Arboretum’s Grand Gardens. The expansive patio is the perfect spot for some stargazing. Dinner and drinks will be available with something for every appetite. Take part in a silent auction and raffle.

Any support of Wonderlight will make significant impact on the care it provides, according to a news release. As the largest nonprofit hospice in Illinois, Wonderlight relies on fundraising to cover about $1.5 million in uncompensated care it provides annually. This includes pediatric palliative care, community grief support and charity care.