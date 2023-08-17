August 17, 2023
Last call to register for Joliet Chamber of Commerce August member luncheon

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has issued a last call to register for its August member luncheon, which will feature an overview of AI from Dr. Reza Gharoie Ahangar.

The deadline for registration is noon on Friday.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Holiday Inn and Suites Joliet Southwest, 1471 Rock Creek Boulevard.

Ahengar will provide an overview of artificial intelligence, business intelligence, data-driven decision making, decision-making speed, data mining, machine learning and ChatGPT and its algorithms.