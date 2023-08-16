Elderly Bolingbrook woman dies from injuries in fire

A 74-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a fire in Bolingbrook and the police are investigating the incident.

Betty Kucan, 74, of Bolingbrook, was identified as the woman who died on Monday from injuries she suffered in a residential fire, according to a statement on Wednesday from the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating the fire. The department has not yet responded to questions about the incident.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 6:09 a.m. on Monday, according to the Bolingbrook Fire Department.

The fire was reported at a two-story single family residence in the 100 block of South Orchard Drive.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke and fire in the attic and second floor of the residence. They also learned of a possible victim who was inside.

As they tried to put out the fire, they found one person in the rear bedroom of the home.

Bolingbrook fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.