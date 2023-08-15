I-80 lanes will be reconfigured in Joliet

Lanes will be reduced on Interstate 80 in Joliet on Wednesday night to reconfigure traffic patterns for ongoing construction.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said that westbound lanes between Briggs and Chicago streets will be reduced with at least one lane remaining open starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday as the lanes are reconfigured overnight.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday.

IDOT noted in a news release that the schedule is dependent on the weather.

In the new configuration, westbound I-80 will be shifted to the eastbound side just before Richards Street. The two westbound lanes will split after Richards Street. Those lanes will rejoin and shift back over to the westbound side after Hickory Creek.

Also, the westbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street will close for reconstruction. The Richards Street ramp to westbound I-80 is currently closed. Both ramps are anticipated to reopen in summer 2024. IDOT advises motorists should follow the posted detour during construction.

The new configuration will allow for reconstruction of westbound I-80 bridges over Hickory Creek and Rowell Avenue and is expected to remain in place through summer 2024. Throughout construction, two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic, IDOT said.