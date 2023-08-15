Herald-News boys golf preview: Five to watch in 2023

The boys golf season is getting underway. Here are five golfers to watch in the Herald-News coverage area.
Nathan Kwiatkowski, Lockport, senior: Kwiatkowski finished 30th in the state in Class 3A last season and led the Porters to a 10th-place finish as a team. He leads a veteran group that is hoping to top that team showing at state this year.
Tanner Leonard, Lincoln-Way East, senior: Leonard emerged as one of the state’s top golfers as a sophomore in 2021, when he finished eighth in Class 3A. Last season, he finished 33rd while helping the Griffins place seventh as a team, the best state performance in program history.
Dylan Mott, Providence, senior: Mott was a sectional qualifier last season and forms a dynamite duo with his twin brother, Tyler as the Celtics look to get back to state after missing out in 2022.
TJ Quinn, Minooka, junior: Quinn is a consistent low scorer who has been one of Minooka’s top golfers since his freshman year. He leads six returning contributors on his team, which hopes to win the Southwest Prairie title.
Eddie Scott, Lemont, senior: Scott tied for 26th at the Class 2A state meet last season and helped Lemont place fourth as a team for the second year in a row. He leads a team that is hungry for a state trophy and has the returning talent to get it.