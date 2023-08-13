Will, Grundy counties holding blood drives

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Grundy

Morris

Aug. 25, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris Municipal Services Facility, 700 N. Division St.

Will

Bolingbrook

Aug. 18, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite C

Romeoville

Aug. 18, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway

Aug. 25, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway

Aug. 28, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).