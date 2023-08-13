Sunset Hike and Campfire at Will County Forest Preserve

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced August programs featuring stories and songs about the Illinois French, a special get-together for participants in the Take it Outside Challenge and a dip below the surface of water.

Online registration for all upcoming programs is available on the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org. Here is the lineup:

French Creoles of the Illinois Country – Fiddle Jigs, Creole Folktales and Haunting Ballads - 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Isle la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

Illinois humanities road scholar Dennis Stroughmatt will take audiences on a journey of discovery to hear the history of the Illinois French, who arrived in southern Illinois in the late 1600s.

Through story and song, including a performance of local French fiddling and sing-alongs, audiences will learn how the Illinois French serve as a time capsule for their cousins in Canada and Louisiana. Dress for the weather, and bring camp chairs or blankets. Light snacks will be provided. Bring your own beer and wine. This event is free to all ages. Registration is required by Aug. 16.

Take it Outside Meet and Greet – Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena.

Take it Outside Challenge participants are invited to meet their fellow Goosechasers at this casual afternoon get-together. Meet fellow participants and enjoy snacks and games under the Hickory Hollow Shelter. Pack a lunch and enjoy some light refreshments provided by the Forest Preserve District. Play lawn games, enter a raffle and answer some trivia questions regarding missions. This event is free to all ages. Registration is required by Aug. 13.

BYOB Bingo – 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena.

Socialize while playing bingo outdoors in a scenic preserve setting. Bring your own beer or wine for a little extra fun as you compete for prizes. Feel free to also bring dinner or snacks to enjoy while you play. This event is free for those ages 21 and older.

Rivers of Color – Sunset Hike and Campfire – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon.

Enjoy a fun excursion through the woods while the sun sets. After sunset, enjoy s’mores by the campfire. This event is free to all ages. Registration is required by Aug. 24.

Underneath III – The Water – 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon.

Discover the hidden life we usually ignore in part three of this four-part summer series. Dip below the water to meet tiny aquatic insects, fish and frogs. Wear closed-toe shoes. This event is free to those ages 10 and older. Registration is required by Aug. 24.