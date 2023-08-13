Joliet hosts evening of wine, art and jazz

Enjoy an evening of sipping wine from local wineries, listening to live jazz and browsing works by local artists at the Joliet Wine, Jazz and Art Fest.

The event will be held along the river at Bicentennial Park from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Local artists, Lynzi Scholz, Eryn Blazer, Erik Ohrn, Antonio Padilla, Matt Jesiolowski, Dave Wheeler and the Strange & Unusual Gallery will participate in showing their latest artistic creations.

Wine tastings will be provided by award-winning Bishops Hill of Joliet and Sable Creek of Plainfield. Food and beverages will be available at the event by Tom Grotovsky - The Unforgettable Chef, Lightening Concessions and Bicentennial Park.

Bring your own chairs or blanket on the lawn by the fountains at the park, 201 Jefferson St.

There also will be food and beverage vendors on-site, so no outside food and drinks will be allowed.

Tickets are $20 with wine tastings included, ($25 at the door) and $10 without wine tastings.

The musical entertainment lineup will be Mr. Lucky at 3 p.m., Chris Greene at 4:30 p.m., Shawn Maxwell at 6 p.m. and Nick @ Knight at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, go to Joliet’s Bicentennial Park website.