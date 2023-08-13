Making healthy school lunches kids will eat

For today’s school-age kids, the old-fashioned sack lunch staple of a bologna sandwich on white bread is long gone.

Kids and parents have other more healthy, colorful and nutritious options available to them – with a bit of preparation and planning.

It comes with providing options that are “simple, nourishing, and that will actually be eaten,” said Rawan Zayyat, a clinical dietitian with Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and mother of three herself.

Megan Farris, a clinical dietitian with UChicago Medicine Advent Health Bolingbrook and a mother of two young children, said that a child’s relationship with food starts prior to entering elementary school.

Get creative with tasty but healthy fillings for celery stalks that are easy after-school snacks. (Provided by Megan Farris)

“The best thing we can do for our family is to start to promote good nutrition at an early age,” she said. “When they go into different environments that are more hectic or there are other influences, they still have a root connection to what mealtime should be.”

She suggested parents, “model healthy eating habits by creating a clutter and distraction free environment during mealtime.”

“All of us are busy, even the kids. Sometimes, it may appear to be easier to grab a snack from the pantry rather than a piece of fruit that must be cut or washed from the fridge.” — Rawan Zayyat, a clinical dietitian with Silver Cross Hospital

Both dietitians stressed the importance of getting kids involved in their own meal planning and preparation.

Make kids active participants and have them help in the kitchen, Farris said.

This at first can mean more work for parents, she said.

However, over time it will increase the child’s confidence in creating their own food and meals.

Similarly at the grocery store, she said letting kids choose a new fruit or vegetable or their favorite can put them in charge of their eating.

The teddy bear-shaped peanut butter and jelly sandwich may take center stage for younger kids but the grapes and hummus are tasty and healthful eating. (Provided by Megan Farris)

“And before you know it, they are making their own lunch,” Farris added.

Depending on a child’s age, Zayyat suggested they can help in the kitchen by washing, peeling, or slicing fruits and vegetables.

“All of us are busy, even the kids” she said. “Sometimes, it may appear to be easier to grab a snack from the pantry rather than a piece of fruit that must be cut or washed from the fridge.”

With small changes and some preparation, Zayyat said, parents can add foods that are more natural, with fewer added coloring and preservatives, and still be affordable.

Making different choices when choosing cereals, crackers and chips can make a huge difference in overall nutritional value, she said.

Zayyat recommends is a switch to whole grain crackers or baked potato chips.

She also suggests keeping a drawer in the fridge where kids can easily grab snacks such as cut up fruits and vegetables, cheese sticks and healthy yogurt.

No matter what the age, children may not have much time during the school day to eat.

Fresh vegetables and cheese on crackers make nutritious bug bite snacks. (Provided by Megan Farris)

Sometimes young children socialize instead of eating during lunch periods and high school students do not get snack time or may be too busy to head to the lunchroom, Zayyat said.

Farris suggested bento boxes especially for younger kids’ school lunches to compartmentalize food.

“Some kids don’t like to eat foods that touch each other,” she said.

Using cookie cutters to make sandwiches can be a great way to pique the interest of elementary-age children, Farris said. “My own children love this.”

Mandarin oranges can already be peeled so young children don’t have to do it, she added. “Especially if they don’t have the time.”

Other bento box items Farris suggested are diced strawberries, nut or sun butters on whole grain crackers, 100% pure applesauce packets, sliced cucumbers with dips such as hummus or homemade dip made with plain yogurt with a bit of ranch dressing.

Teaching kids at an early age about healthy food choices is the key for building life-long positive eating habits, nutritionists advise. (SDI Productions/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Once kids grow out of sandwiches made with cookie cutters, Farris suggested several DIY alternatives such as a homemade lunchables with quartered cheese, meat and whole grain crackers.

Other DIY choices include veggie sushi – a whole wheat wrap with hummus, avocados or cream cheese with cut up vegetables and rolled to look like sushi – and nachos which can include baked tortilla chips, shredded cheese, yogurt, salsa and lettuce.

A DIY trail mix including nuts, dried fruit, pretzels and cheese crackers, can be a good snack option for middle and high school age students, she said.

Other ideas for middle school kids include sliced apples with peanut butter or peanut butter sandwiches with raisins, Farris said.

Bento boxes for school lunches are helpful for children who make not like their food touching. It is presented in a way that is easy to sort and eat. (Tammy Ljungblad)

A great dip she suggested, is a peanut butter yogurt dip for fruits.

Once kids hit middle school, Farris said family dinner leftovers may be a great option for kids such as leftover soup or whole grain spaghetti.

Many of the snacks stay the same, she said. “Cheese sticks with Greek yogurt, grapes and other seasonal fruits and vegetables.”

Farris said, adding spices such as chili lime seasoning to salads and snacks such as popcorn can give high school kids more flavor.

Drinks can be tricky nowadays especially for high school students who may use energy drinks, Zayyat said.

“Water is the best option which can be flavored with fresh fruit,” she said. “The next healthy drink is milk.”

Both Farris and Zayyat explained that is OK for children to enjoy sweet treats.

Farris said she encourages her own daughter to “savor” her sweets.

Be mindful of how much they can have, Zayyat said, “This is an important educational opportunity to stress if you have a balanced lunch, it is OK to have one or two cookies. We must be realistic and healthy. Eating should not be about depriving.”